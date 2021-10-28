Holy Family's Ava Kuszak named Athlete of the Week

Kuszak, a senior softball shortstop for the Tigers, hit two home runs in the state championship to help propel Holy Family to its third title in four years.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The 9Preps "Swag Chain" has made a visit to yet another state champion.

Ava Kuszak of Holy Family softball was named 9NEWS Athlete of the Week, earning her the trophy we're using this year to recognize stellar athletic performances.

Kuszak, a senior softball shortstop for the Tigers, hit two home runs with a broken finger in the state championship to help propel Holy Family to its third title in four years.

The Tigers defeated D'Evelyn 10-4 at Aurora Sports Park last Saturday to claim the trophy. Holy Family finished its season with a 25-4 overall record, including an undefeated (9-0) run through 4A NCAC League play.

9Preps reporter Scotty Gange surprised Kuszak on Wednesday during her team's "Hallway Parade" at the school to celebrate the accomplishment.

