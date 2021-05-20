Boulder boys lacrosse rolls past Denver North

DENVER — The Boulder boys lacrosse team flexed its muscles in a dominant road win over Denver North on Thursday night.
The Panthers struck quickly, scoring their first goal less than a minute into the game. They continued to find the back of the net swiftly and led by 12-1 by halftime.
Boulder improves to 3-2 overall on the season with the non-league victory. The Panthers will next play Prairie View (0-4) at home at 6 p.m. next Friday night (May 28) in a league matchup.
Denver North falls to 2-3 overall. The Vikings will kick off league play against Rangeview (0-2) on the road at 4 p.m. Tuesday (May 25).
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
