No. 4 Colorado Academy boys lacrosse scores big win over Heritage

DENVER — No. 4 Colorado Academy boys lacrosse appears to be the real deal.
The Mustangs played smothering defense against Heritage on Tuesday afternoon, allowing just two goals on their way to a big win. And, oh yeah, they scored 13 goals of their own to move to 4-0 on the young season.
After getting down 1-0 in the first minute of the game, CA played aggressively the rest of the way in the 13-2 victory. The Mustangs were up 7-2 at halftime, 9-2 after the third quarter and never looked back.
Heritage (0-2) has now lost both games this season to Colorado Academy, but will look to pick up their first win on Wednesday against Denver East.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs next match is a huge showdown on Friday night against No. 3 Cherry Creek.
>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.