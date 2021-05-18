No. 4 Colorado Academy boys lacrosse scores big win over Heritage

The Mustangs beat the Eagles 13-2 on Tuesday afternoon.

DENVER — No. 4 Colorado Academy boys lacrosse appears to be the real deal.

The Mustangs played smothering defense against Heritage on Tuesday afternoon, allowing just two goals on their way to a big win. And, oh yeah, they scored 13 goals of their own to move to 4-0 on the young season.

After getting down 1-0 in the first minute of the game, CA played aggressively the rest of the way in the 13-2 victory. The Mustangs were up 7-2 at halftime, 9-2 after the third quarter and never looked back.

Heritage (0-2) has now lost both games this season to Colorado Academy, but will look to pick up their first win on Wednesday against Denver East.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs next match is a huge showdown on Friday night against No. 3 Cherry Creek.

>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.