No. 9 Kent Denver boys lacrosse earns close victory over No. 10 Castle View

The Sun Devils won a wild game against the Sabercats by a final score of 12-11 on Wednesday afternoon.

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — The No. 9 Kent Denver boys lacrosse team needed to get the bad taste out of its mouth.

After a tough season opening 19-5 loss to Valor Christian, the Sun Devils did just that on Wednesday afternoon, beating No. 10 Castle View 12-11 in a thrilling game.

Kent jumped out to a 5-1 lead after the first quarter, took an 8-6 advantage into halftime and held on in the second half for the one goal victory. The Sun Devils are now 1-1 on the season while the Sabercats fell to 2-2.

Castle View will look to get back in the win column on Friday against ThunderRidge while Kent Denver won't play again until next Tuesday at Denver East.

>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

