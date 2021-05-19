4A No. 1 Denver South girls lacrosse moves to 6-0 with win over Heritage

DENVER — 4A No. 1 Denver South girls lacrosse has won every game this season by at least 10 goals.
That didn't change on Wednesday afternoon against Heritage.
The Ravens won 15-3 to move to 6-0 on the season. The Eagles dropped to 1-4.
It was a tight game early, as Heritage got as close as 3-2 near halftime, but South extended its lead to 6-2 by the intermission and put their foot on the pedal in the second half to earn a comfortable victory.
Next up for the Ravens is a road game Thursday against Pueblo West while Heritage will look to bounce back on Saturday against Cherokee Trail.
