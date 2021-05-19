4A No. 1 Denver South girls lacrosse moves to 6-0 with win over Heritage

The Ravens continued their unblemished season with a 15-3 win over the Eagles on Wednesday afternoon.

DENVER — 4A No. 1 Denver South girls lacrosse has won every game this season by at least 10 goals.

That didn't change on Wednesday afternoon against Heritage.

The Ravens won 15-3 to move to 6-0 on the season. The Eagles dropped to 1-4.

It was a tight game early, as Heritage got as close as 3-2 near halftime, but South extended its lead to 6-2 by the intermission and put their foot on the pedal in the second half to earn a comfortable victory.

Next up for the Ravens is a road game Thursday against Pueblo West while Heritage will look to bounce back on Saturday against Cherokee Trail.

>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.