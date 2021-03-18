Brighton's Kenny Sailas and his state championship socks

The three-time wrestling state champion wears a special pair of socks at every state tournament.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Kenny Sailas has style.

On the wrestling mats, yes. His three state championships can answer that one, but his feet is where the style begins.

Kenny wears a special pair of socks for the Colorado high school wrestling state championships every year.

This year he closed out his career with a title in the Class 5A 113-pound division.

Kenny started wearing the fun socks his sophomore year (the year he first won a state title) and would award himself with milk and cookies after he won. Now, it's tradition, and legend.

Sailas went on to win three-in-a-row at Brighton with his milk and cookie socks on, and closed out his senior year of wrestling in the best way he possibly could -- No. 1 in the state.

"It's the best feeling coming from a smaller town we really care about sports. I've been putting on for a while now and it's nice to go out on top," he said after winning.

Sailas is a great example of adding style and some swagger to a sport and having fun in your own personal way. The state wrestling tournament featured lots of unique moves, but none better than the Sailas socks.

