Terrence the Tweeter: Ty and Terrence Robinson's connection through a tweet

It all starts with an 18-character tweet: "Good Morning World."

Every day at 6 a.m., Terrence Robinson tweets out those three simple words.

"I never forget. It's part of my routine," he said.

It is pretty fun to scroll through his Twitter feed and just see endless "Good Morning World" tweets, but it's all built out of positivity.

"It's just to spread a little bit of goodness because we all need it. Including myself."

Terrence is a father of three boys, with his 17-year-old son Ty being a star athlete at Eaglecrest High School.

He is frequently a high scorer on the basketball court and is signed to play wide receiver at CU-Boulder in the fall.

The 6-foot-5 senior is a must-watch on the field and the court, elevating over opponents to haul in receptions or slam down dunks.

The tweet shows a nice connection to their relationship as they both care for each other and work to be positive individuals that improve other people's days.

Simple, but effective. A great reminder to be positive and say..."Good Morning to the World."

