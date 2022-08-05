Broomfield rallies to advance to 5A girls soccer championship game

The Eagles defeated the Columbine Rebels 2-1 in the Class 5A semifinals on Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The defending state champs will have a chance to repeat.

Broomfield, the No. 2 seed in the Class 5A girls soccer playoff bracket, battled back from a one-goal deficit to defeat No. 6 Columbine 2-1 in overtime Thursday night at the University of Denver.

The Rebels struck first on a goal from Riley Kaali-Nagy in the 69th minute. The Eagles came up with a late response on the equalizer from Nicky Choren on a header from a corner kick with just 3 minutes left in regulation.

With the momentum on its side, Broomfield netted the game-winning goal in the 86th minute on the golden strike by Kayla Loughrey.

Broomfield will play No. 4 Grandview in the 5A state championship game. The Wolves outlasted No. 1 Valor Christian 1-0 in double overtime late Thursday night to advance.

The state title game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.