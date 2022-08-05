Broomfield rallies to advance to 5A girls soccer championship game

DENVER — The defending state champs will have a chance to repeat.
Broomfield, the No. 2 seed in the Class 5A girls soccer playoff bracket, battled back from a one-goal deficit to defeat No. 6 Columbine 2-1 in overtime Thursday night at the University of Denver.
The Rebels struck first on a goal from Riley Kaali-Nagy in the 69th minute. The Eagles came up with a late response on the equalizer from Nicky Choren on a header from a corner kick with just 3 minutes left in regulation.
With the momentum on its side, Broomfield netted the game-winning goal in the 86th minute on the golden strike by Kayla Loughrey.
Broomfield will play No. 4 Grandview in the 5A state championship game. The Wolves outlasted No. 1 Valor Christian 1-0 in double overtime late Thursday night to advance.
The state title game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll (5/17/22)
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.