Denver South cruises past Dawson School to advance to 4A boys lacrosse semis

The Ravens knocked off the Mustangs 18-3 on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals.

DENVER — The playoff run continues for the Denver South boys lacrosse team.

The Ravens, who are the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A playoff bracket, took care of business Tuesday night with a dominant 18-3 win over Dawson School in the quarterfinals.

Denver South punches it ticket to Saturday's semifinals at DU, where they will face No. 4 Air Academy with a trip to the championship game on the line.

The other 4A semifinal game will feature No. 2 Erie against No. 3 Cheynne Mountain.

Denver South got the better of Erie in a close game earlier this season, which has potential to be a rematch for this year's title.

