Chatfield wins inaugural girls wrestling state championship

The Chargers captured the team title at the first sanctioned girls wrestling state tournament.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Chatfield Chargers will go down in history.

Chatfield captured the team title at the first sanctioned girls wrestling state tournament on Thursday night to kick off championship weekend.

The Chargers also boasted an individual champion in Savannah Cosme, who won the 127-pound weight class.

Pomona finished runner-up with 65 total points, 26 behind Chatfield. The Panthers had two individual champions in Persaeus Gomez at 105 and Alicen Dillard at 136.

Calhan was three points behind (62) in third, also with two individual champions (Ciara Monger, 215; Taylor Knox, 185).

Nicole Koch (118) and Kierstin Myers (147) both won individual titles for Olathe, which finished fourth overall (48 points).

Loveland's Morgan Johnson (100), Denver East's Israel Resendez (111) and Platte Valley's Navea Garcia (161) also won individual championships.

