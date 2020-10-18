Cross country state championship highlights and results

The high school XC state championships took place at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Another fall sport is in the books for the 2020 season.

The cross country state championships took place at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, where eight teams and individuals were crowned champions.

The summary of each classification (2A, 3A, 4A and 5A) are below. Complete results can be found via CHSAA listed HERE.

CLASS 5A

Cherry Creek stole the show in the 5A races. The Bruins captured the girls team title with 42 points, 40 ahead of runner-up Arapahoe.

That was powered by defending champion Riley Stewart. The junior defended her individual crown in 17:33.8. It is the fourth team title for Cherry Creek and first since 2006.

"We finished runners-up two years in a row, so to finally get it is amazing," she said.

Cherry Creek senior Parker Wolfe broke the course record set by Valor Christian legend Cole Sprout, winning the 5A boys race in 15:10.4. Wolfe admitted that breaking Sprout's record was the goal he set his sights on.

"It definitely was on my mind," he said. "I'm really happy. I think he is happy for me, too.

Mountain Vista won the team title with 80 points, 44 ahead of runner-up Chaparral. It is the sixth championship for the Golden Eagles in the past nine years.

CLASS 4A

History repeated itself in the 4A races as Niwot, the 2019 champs, swept the boys and girls team titles yet again.

The boys scored 36 points to clear runner-up Cheyenne Mountain by 27 points and go as back-to-back champions. The girls finished 38 points ahead of runner-up Battle Mountain with 55 for their third-straight title.

Junior Zane Bergen was named the boys individual champion after a disqualification, winning in 15:29.5.

"The individual win is just the icing on the cake. We came here to win the team title and we did," he said.

The girls individual champion was Air Academy freshman Bethany Michalak. She was the only 4A girls to break 18 minutes, clocking 17:59.1

"I didn't see myself winning state at all, she said. "I was hoping to get in the top 20 -- that was definitely the goal, maybe top 10 in the middle of the season -- but no, I did not expect to win. It was incredible. I don't think I've fully processed it."

CLASS 3A

The individual champions in the 3A races had to make quite the trek to Colorado Springs for their titles.

The boys race was a thrilling finish that resulted in a win for Gunnison senior Alex Baca. His winning time of 16:07.8 was just 1.2 seconds ahead of Alamosa senior Josh Medina. Baca made school history, becoming Gunnison's first-ever cross country state champion -- boy or girl.

Frontier Academy captured the boys team title with 48 points, 28 ahead of runner-up The Classical Academy.

The girls race was a far different story as Basalt sophomore Katelyn Maley was dominant to win the individual title. Her time of 18:39.0 cleared the rest of the field by more than 34 seconds.

"I just had to stay with myself and stay mentally tough," she said. "I knew the feeling of crossing the finish line first would be so rewarding, knowing all the hard work paid off."

The Classical Academy won the team title with 65 points, 48 ahead of runner-up Holy Family.

CLASS 2A

History was made in the 2A boys race as Kidus Begashaw, a senior from the Lotus School for Excellence, won in 16:17.8. Begashaw is the first-ever state champion in any sport for Lotus, a small school in Aurora.

"It just tells me that I'm made for this. I'm born for this," he said. "All I have to do from now on is keep getting better, training harder and harder.

Heritage Christian won the boys team title with 54 points, edging out runner-up Lyons by just five points.

"I was hoping to be able to do it one year out of my four, being able to hold that trophy and that banner," said Heritage Christian sophomore Jack Nauman.

Ella Johnson, a junior from the Vanguard School, was the girls individual champion in 19:34.5 Buena Vista went home with the girls team title after scoring 31 points, clearing runner-up Lake County by 10 points.

