Fairview captures 5A boys soccer state championship for first state title

The Knights defeated Cherry Creek in the Class 5A state title game on Saturday night.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fairview High School finally now has a boys soccer state championship banner to hang.

The Knights captured their first state title in program history on Saturday afternoon by defeating Cherry Creek 2-0 in the Class 5A championship game at Weidner Field.

Sebastien Mazur found the back of the net in the second half to strike first for Fairview. Tristan Hird then scored in the 79th minute to put the Knights up 2-0 and secure the win.

