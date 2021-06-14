No. 8 Fairview baseball wins 5A Region 2 over No. 9 Mullen, headed to state

The Knights beat the Mustangs 12-8 on Monday afternoon to punch their ticket to the eight-team state tournament.

BOULDER, Colo. — Pursuing a state baseball championship in the middle of June isn't something any high school athlete could have envisioned more than a year ago, but here we are.

The journey toward a title began for No. 8 Fairview on Monday afternoon, as they defeated No. 9 Mullen in the 5A Region 2 bracket by a score of 12-8. The win earned the Knights a spot in the eight-team state tournament.

Earlier in the day, Mullen defeated No. 24 Dakota Ridge 7-4 to earn the right to play the Knights, but their season came to a close one loss short of state.

The regional championship was a wild game, as Mullen jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Fairview scored seven in the bottom of the third to go up 7-2. The Mustangs punched back to take an 8-7 lead in the top of the fifth inning before the Knights scored the last five runs of the game.

Fairview senior pitcher Greysen Carter (a Vanderbilt commit) provided the highlight of the game, delivering a Grand Slam. He finished 2-4 and also scored two runs.

The Knights will next play on Friday with the full 5A state baseball bracket released shortly.

>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account.