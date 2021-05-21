Mullen baseball blanks Eaglecrest

The Mustangs shut out the Raptors 11-0 behind Trevor Moore's performance.

DENVER — Trevor Moore had himself a day at the ballpark.

The Mullen pitcher threw a gem on the mound for the Mustangs, and also hit a game-ending home run as Mullen rolled past Eaglecrest 11-0 at home Friday afternoon.

Moore's three-run home run that cleared the right-field fence enacted the mercy rule and cut the game short in the fifth inning.

"At that point in the game, we only needed two runs for the mercy rule. And my job was to just put it in play," Moore said. "It's an amazing feeling, but it's a team effort...That's what should happen."

Moore pitched all five innings and allowed just one hit, helping the Mustangs bounce back from a loss at Arapahoe earlier this week.

Colin MacKenzie also hit a home run -- a two-run shot at the beginning of the fifth inning to help kick start the scoring frenzy.

Mullen improves to 4-3 overall with Friday's victory. The Mustangs will next play a back-to-back against Grandview (Monday, Wednesday).

Eaglecrest falls to 4-4 after its third loss in a row. The Raptors will look to get back on track Saturday morning (11 a.m.) at Cherokee Trail.

