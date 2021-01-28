5A No. 1 Grandview girls basketball rallies to top 4A No. 1 Mullen

The Mustangs gave the Wolves a scare, leading at halftime, but Grandview pulled out a win in the end.

AURORA, Colo. — In a rare No. 1 vs. No. 1 showdown, the season opener for the 5A Grandview girls and 4A Mullen girls lived up to the hype Wednesday night.

The Mustangs raced out to an early lead in the first quarter and led the majority of the first half, taking a 34-31 advantage into the break.

But the Wolves showed why they're projected to be the state's best team, winning the second half by 18 points and pulling out the 68-53 win.

The 2018 state champions were led by the No. 1 recruit in the nation, Lauren Betts, and her game-high 31 points. Betts, class of 2022, is committed to Stanford.

Haley Van Horn from Mullen finished with a team best 15 points.