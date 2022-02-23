Denver South handles Legend to advance in 5A playoffs

The Ravens defeated Titans 81-66 in the opening round of the Class 5A boys basketball playoffs on Wednesday.

DENVER — The Denver South boys basketball season has been extended.

The Ravens, who are the No. 29 seed in the Class 5A playoff bracket, defeated No. 36 Legend by a score of 81-66 in Wednesday night's opening-round game.

Denver South and Legend played a back-and-forth first half, going into the locker room with just a 2-point margin.

But it was the Ravens' second-half surge that has powered them into the second round of the playoffs. Denver South went on a 15-2 run to start the third quarter to take control of the game.

Legend's season ends with a 9-14 overall record.

The Ravens (16-7) will face No. 4 Denver East (21-2) in the second round on Saturday.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.