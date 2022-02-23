Denver South handles Legend to advance in 5A playoffs

DENVER — The Denver South boys basketball season has been extended.
The Ravens, who are the No. 29 seed in the Class 5A playoff bracket, defeated No. 36 Legend by a score of 81-66 in Wednesday night's opening-round game.
Denver South and Legend played a back-and-forth first half, going into the locker room with just a 2-point margin.
But it was the Ravens' second-half surge that has powered them into the second round of the playoffs. Denver South went on a 15-2 run to start the third quarter to take control of the game.
Legend's season ends with a 9-14 overall record.
The Ravens (16-7) will face No. 4 Denver East (21-2) in the second round on Saturday.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll (2/22/22)
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.