Cardenas four-peat highlights final day of state wrestling

Pomona's Daniel Cardenas became the 30th member of the elusive club to win four state championships.

DENVER — History was made Saturday night at Ball Arena.

Daniel Cardenas of Pomona became the latest wrestler to join the elusive club of four-time state champions, winning the Class 5A 152-pound title by pin. His performance also helped power the Panthers to the team title, racking up 256.5 total points to fend off runner-up Ponderosa (239). It also sets a state record for most

It is Pomona's sixth state championship in seven years, and ninth in program history.

"It's awesome. You have the whole wrestling community watching in a sold-out Ball Arena," Cardenas said. "It's been a long-term goal for me."

Here is a list of all the 5A champions:

106 -- Declan Strait of Chaparral

113 -- Ane'e Vigil of Prairie View

120 -- Jacob Myers of Ponderosa

126 -- Jakob Romero of Pomona

132 -- Elijah Olguin of Pomona

138 -- Jacob Bolstelman of Ponderosa

145 -- Levi Deaguero of Adams City

152 -- Daniel Cardenas of Pomona

160 -- Murphy Menke of Ponderosa

170 -- Karter Johnson of Ponderosa

182 -- Cole Carlucci of Monarch

195 -- Geoffery Freeman of Chaparral

220 -- Dylan Bravo-Packer of Brighton

285 -- Luke Sandy of Legend

CLASS 4A

Pueblo East took home the team title in 4A with 135.5 points, 11 ahead of runner-up and defending champs Cheyenne Mountain.

Kobi Johnson of Loveland won his third individual state championship, joining his sister -- Morgan, who won the girls 105 title.

"She's awesome, I knew she was going to win," Kobi Johnson said. "I just had to make sure to win it myself."

Here is a list of all the 4A champions:

106 -- Zion Mares of Pueblo County

113 -- Jackzen Rairdon of Thompson Valley

120 -- Kobi Johnson of Loveland

126 -- Ramon Salazar of Erie

132 -- Dominic Hargrove of Discovery Canyon

138 -- Nicholas Grizales of Cheyenne Mountain

145 -- Weston Dalton of Pueblo East

152 -- Ryan Vigil of Broomfield

160 -- Clayton Robinson of Roosevelt

170 -- Bryce Garcia of Pueblo County

182 -- Max Coddington of Vista Ridge

195 -- Nico Gagliardi of Cheyenne Mountain

220 -- Xavier Freeman of Pueblo East

285 -- Dmarian Lopez of Montrose

CLASS 3A

Eaton took home its second team title in three years with 127.5 points, 22.5 ahead of runner-up Gunnison. The Reds had a pair of wrestlers claim individual titles, including Ryan Dirksen's championship at 170 that complete an undefeated season.

"To come from Eaton, to do it this time was beautiful," Dirksen said. "It was just beautiful, glorious to see all my fans there, to come from home. I checked social media and everyone was telling me congrats."

Here is a list of all the 3A champions:

106 -- Dale O`Blia of Mullen

113 -- Daniel Soto of Jefferson

120 -- Robert Estrada of Weld Central

126 -- Royce Uhrig of Gunnison

132 -- Alex Castaneda of Eaton

138 -- D`mitri Garza-Alarcon of Fort Lupton

145 -- Zachary Marrero of Strasburg

152 -- Casteus Combs of Sterling

160 -- Eddie Lemos of Resurrection Christian

170 -- Ryan Dirksen of Eaton

182 -- Colby Runner of Severance

195 -- Wil Aucoin of Pagosa Springs

220 -- Jake Hustoles of James Irwin

285 -- Aidan Trujillo of Valley

CLASS 2A

Wray is bringing home its 15th state championship in program history, and fourth in the past five years with 167.5 points, clearing runner up Meeker by 21.5 points.

Brady Collins capped off an undefeated season for the Eagles with a title at 132.

"I'm just so happy to be part of my team," Collins said. "They took care of business on the back side and locked up that state tournament, and I was going to go out there and win it for them."

Here is a list of all the 2A champions:

106 -- Traven Sharon of Fowler

113 -- Caleb Camp of Beuna Vista

120 -- Dezmon Reyes of Rocky Ford

126 -- Lane Hunsberger of Cedaredge

132 -- Brady Collins of Wray

138 -- Lain Yapoujian of Byers

145 -- Zachary Tittle of Highland

152 -- Eyan Chavez of Centauri

160 -- Hayden Burr of Sedgwick County

170 -- Erik Mestas of Centauri

182 -- Seth Moss of Buena Vista

195 -- Remington Peterson of Rye

220 -- Judd Harvey of Meeker

285 -- Laith Ibrahim of Wiggins

GIRLS

Girls wrestling is in its second year as a CHSAA sanctioned sport, but made its Ball Arena debut at this weekend's championships.

There were plenty of repeat champions in the girls tournament -- including Chatfield defending its team title with 88 points, 4.5 ahead of runner-up Loveland.

"It was really nerve-wracking for me with all the people out there," said Loveland's Morgan Johnson, who capped off an undefeated season with a 105-pound title. "I've wrestled in a lot of tournaments before, but it's different being here."

Alina Antillon of Jefferson won her third individual title in the 136-pound class.

Here is a list of all the girls champions:

100 -- Rylee Balcazar of Fort Lupton

105 -- Morgan Johnson of Loveland

111 -- Sarah DeLaCerda of Alamosa

118 -- Persaeus Gomez of Pomona

127 -- Sarah Savidge of Doherty

136 -- Alina Antillon of Jefferson

147 -- Desza Munson of Pomona

161 -- Jenna Joseph of Mead

185 -- Blythe Cayko of Eaglecrest

215 -- Ciara Monger of Calhan

