Cardenas four-peat highlights final day of state wrestling

DENVER — History was made Saturday night at Ball Arena.
Daniel Cardenas of Pomona became the latest wrestler to join the elusive club of four-time state champions, winning the Class 5A 152-pound title by pin. His performance also helped power the Panthers to the team title, racking up 256.5 total points to fend off runner-up Ponderosa (239). It also sets a state record for most
It is Pomona's sixth state championship in seven years, and ninth in program history.
"It's awesome. You have the whole wrestling community watching in a sold-out Ball Arena," Cardenas said. "It's been a long-term goal for me."
Here is a list of all the 5A champions:
- 106 -- Declan Strait of Chaparral
- 113 -- Ane'e Vigil of Prairie View
- 120 -- Jacob Myers of Ponderosa
- 126 -- Jakob Romero of Pomona
- 132 -- Elijah Olguin of Pomona
- 138 -- Jacob Bolstelman of Ponderosa
- 145 -- Levi Deaguero of Adams City
- 152 -- Daniel Cardenas of Pomona
- 160 -- Murphy Menke of Ponderosa
- 170 -- Karter Johnson of Ponderosa
- 182 -- Cole Carlucci of Monarch
- 195 -- Geoffery Freeman of Chaparral
- 220 -- Dylan Bravo-Packer of Brighton
- 285 -- Luke Sandy of Legend
CLASS 4A
Pueblo East took home the team title in 4A with 135.5 points, 11 ahead of runner-up and defending champs Cheyenne Mountain.
Kobi Johnson of Loveland won his third individual state championship, joining his sister -- Morgan, who won the girls 105 title.
"She's awesome, I knew she was going to win," Kobi Johnson said. "I just had to make sure to win it myself."
Here is a list of all the 4A champions:
- 106 -- Zion Mares of Pueblo County
- 113 -- Jackzen Rairdon of Thompson Valley
- 120 -- Kobi Johnson of Loveland
- 126 -- Ramon Salazar of Erie
- 132 -- Dominic Hargrove of Discovery Canyon
- 138 -- Nicholas Grizales of Cheyenne Mountain
- 145 -- Weston Dalton of Pueblo East
- 152 -- Ryan Vigil of Broomfield
- 160 -- Clayton Robinson of Roosevelt
- 170 -- Bryce Garcia of Pueblo County
- 182 -- Max Coddington of Vista Ridge
- 195 -- Nico Gagliardi of Cheyenne Mountain
- 220 -- Xavier Freeman of Pueblo East
- 285 -- Dmarian Lopez of Montrose
CLASS 3A
Eaton took home its second team title in three years with 127.5 points, 22.5 ahead of runner-up Gunnison. The Reds had a pair of wrestlers claim individual titles, including Ryan Dirksen's championship at 170 that complete an undefeated season.
"To come from Eaton, to do it this time was beautiful," Dirksen said. "It was just beautiful, glorious to see all my fans there, to come from home. I checked social media and everyone was telling me congrats."
Here is a list of all the 3A champions:
- 106 -- Dale O`Blia of Mullen
- 113 -- Daniel Soto of Jefferson
- 120 -- Robert Estrada of Weld Central
- 126 -- Royce Uhrig of Gunnison
- 132 -- Alex Castaneda of Eaton
- 138 -- D`mitri Garza-Alarcon of Fort Lupton
- 145 -- Zachary Marrero of Strasburg
- 152 -- Casteus Combs of Sterling
- 160 -- Eddie Lemos of Resurrection Christian
- 170 -- Ryan Dirksen of Eaton
- 182 -- Colby Runner of Severance
- 195 -- Wil Aucoin of Pagosa Springs
- 220 -- Jake Hustoles of James Irwin
- 285 -- Aidan Trujillo of Valley
CLASS 2A
Wray is bringing home its 15th state championship in program history, and fourth in the past five years with 167.5 points, clearing runner up Meeker by 21.5 points.
Brady Collins capped off an undefeated season for the Eagles with a title at 132.
"I'm just so happy to be part of my team," Collins said. "They took care of business on the back side and locked up that state tournament, and I was going to go out there and win it for them."
Here is a list of all the 2A champions:
- 106 -- Traven Sharon of Fowler
- 113 -- Caleb Camp of Beuna Vista
- 120 -- Dezmon Reyes of Rocky Ford
- 126 -- Lane Hunsberger of Cedaredge
- 132 -- Brady Collins of Wray
- 138 -- Lain Yapoujian of Byers
- 145 -- Zachary Tittle of Highland
- 152 -- Eyan Chavez of Centauri
- 160 -- Hayden Burr of Sedgwick County
- 170 -- Erik Mestas of Centauri
- 182 -- Seth Moss of Buena Vista
- 195 -- Remington Peterson of Rye
- 220 -- Judd Harvey of Meeker
- 285 -- Laith Ibrahim of Wiggins
GIRLS
Girls wrestling is in its second year as a CHSAA sanctioned sport, but made its Ball Arena debut at this weekend's championships.
There were plenty of repeat champions in the girls tournament -- including Chatfield defending its team title with 88 points, 4.5 ahead of runner-up Loveland.
"It was really nerve-wracking for me with all the people out there," said Loveland's Morgan Johnson, who capped off an undefeated season with a 105-pound title. "I've wrestled in a lot of tournaments before, but it's different being here."
Alina Antillon of Jefferson won her third individual title in the 136-pound class.
Here is a list of all the girls champions:
- 100 -- Rylee Balcazar of Fort Lupton
- 105 -- Morgan Johnson of Loveland
- 111 -- Sarah DeLaCerda of Alamosa
- 118 -- Persaeus Gomez of Pomona
- 127 -- Sarah Savidge of Doherty
- 136 -- Alina Antillon of Jefferson
- 147 -- Desza Munson of Pomona
- 161 -- Jenna Joseph of Mead
- 185 -- Blythe Cayko of Eaglecrest
- 215 -- Ciara Monger of Calhan
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.