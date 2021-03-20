Platte Valley girls use big fourth quarter to defeat Lutheran, claim 3A state title

The Broncos beat the Lions 51-44 to earn the fourth girls basketball title in school history and first since 2004.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A battle of two elite girls basketball teams lived up to the hype in the 3A state championship on Saturday afternoon at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

No. 3 Platte Valley and No. 4 Lutheran came down to the wire, but in the end the Broncos pulled away late to win 51-44 and secure their first state championship since 2004. It was the fourth girls basketball title in school history.

The Lions actually led by two points entering the fourth quarter, but the Broncos won the final frame 19-10 to capture the trophy.

Cori Schlissler led Platte Valley with 15 points, Brooke Bunting had 10, Bree Brunting had 10 and Andi Schlissler added eight.

"I was just like 'Is this actually real? Is the game actually over? Did we actually win?' It's just unbelievable. I still don't think it's sunk in yet. But I was just so happy we could do this with our family and our friends here," Brooke Bunting told 9NEWS after the game.

For Lutheran it was Stephanie Schultz leading the way with 13 points and Raelyn Kelty added 11. The Lions finished the season 15-2 while the Broncos took home the state title at 16-1.

