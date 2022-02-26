Smoky Hill edges Rocky Mountain in 5A playoff thriller

The Buffaloes made key plays late in Saturday's 56-51 win over the Lobos.

AURORA, Colo. — Playoff basketball brings out the best games of the season.

That was on full display Saturday night when Smoky Hill hosted Rocky Mountain in the second round of the 5A playoffs.

Smoky Hill, the No. 11 seed in the Class 5A postseason bracket, did just enough to survive an upset bid from No. 22 Rocky Mountain with a thrilling 56-51 victory to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Buffaloes made a couple of key plays late in regulation, including a monster slam dunk by Anthony Harris Jr., to secure the victory.

Smoky Hill will face No. 6 Eaglecrest in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday. The Raptors defeated No. 27 Highlands Ranch 68-45 earlier on Saturday to advance.

Rocky Mountain's season ends with a 14-11 overall record.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!

HARRIS HOPS 🔥🔥🔥



Anthony Harris Jr. is the greatest athlete in the state of Colorado 🏀



In his last game ever at Smoky Hill, Harris ended the Buffs playoff win with his greatest dunk ever. #9sports pic.twitter.com/s0yapKuiws — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) February 27, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.