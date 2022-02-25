Columbine advances to sweet 16 on night designed to recognize Title IX

The Rebels cruised to a 2nd round playoff victory in front of an energized crowd

DENVER — The Columbine Rebels girls team looked like they were in peak shape in a Friday night victory over the Legend Titans.

They moved the ball, everyone was involved and the crowd was loving it.

The evening was also set to celebrate the 50 year anniversary of Title IX as female student-athletes from the school all gathered at center court at halftime to be recognized and the school handed out t-shirts to commemorate the night.

"It felt really good having people here to support us...but I also think we deserve it, we've all worked so hard," said Jessica Bollwahn, a senior captain on the team.

With the ten-point win, Columbine moves to the 5A sweet 16 and will play the winner of Arapahoe and Lakewood.

