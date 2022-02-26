x
HS Basketball

Denver East blows past South in 5A basketball playoffs

The Angels knocked off the Ravens in Saturday's second-round game of the Class 5A playoffs.

DENVER — After earning a first round bye, Denver East finally got its first taste of playoff action on Saturday afternoon -- and the Angels were ready.

Denver East, which is the No. 3 seed in the Class 5A boys basketball bracket, blew past its crosstown rival with a 76-38 win over Denver South in the second-round game.

The Angels will advance to face No. 13 Rangeview in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday. The Raiders defeated Cherry Creek 54-51 to advance.

Denver South's season ends with a 16-8 overall record.

