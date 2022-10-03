Windsor outlasts Mead to head to the 4A state title game

The Wizards improve to a perfect 26-0 record

DENVER — The Windsor Wizards are perfect. Like, actually.

With a 4A final four victory over the scrappy Mead Mavericks, the Wizards improved their season record to 26-0.

The first half ended with Windsor up just two points. As the entire game was a close contest. Alexis Backhaus, Jolie Jiricek, Mykaela Moore and Olivia Reed all scored in double figures, as they have been so good all season long for the Wizards.

Charlotte Brennan and Maddux Boston of Mead played a strong game as the Mavs were never out of it. But, the number one seeded Wizards will be moving to the state championship game to play the defending champion Mullen Mustangs, who won their final four semifinal game by 30 points.

