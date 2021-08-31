Prep Rally Honor Roll (8/31/21)

Check out the top plays of the week, then vote for your favorite!

DENVER — We are back and it's time for the best of the best!

The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll has returned for another season with our top plays from high school sports. Check out the best plays the 9Preps team captured last week, then vote for your favorite!

In addition to voting in the poll below, be sure to interact with us on social media -- as each like and retweet count toward the vote for play of the week! The winner will be revealed on the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange this weekend.

This week's candidates for the Honor Roll Play of the Week include:

Columbine's Seth Cromwell is a pinball machine on the football field

Ovlerand's Rina Maiava with the sneaky set to win the volleyball match

Chaparral's Kylan Wilson connects with Brayden Munroe for three first-half TDs

Grandview QB Liam Szarka scores in the final seconds to steal a victory

Legend's Jackson Brush flipping into the end zone for the touchdown

