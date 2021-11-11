Columbine football uses dominant rushing game to beat Arvada West, advance to 5A quarterfinals

The Rebels controlled the clock in the second half and Seth Cromwell ran for three touchdowns on the night, leading to a 38-21 win over the Wildcats.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Columbine football formula was on full display Thursday night against Arvada West.

Run the ball, control the clock and win the game.

The No. 9 Rebels did just that against the No. 8 Wildcats, grinding out a 38-21 victory in the 5A Sweet 16. Columbine avenged a loss earlier this season to Arvada West.

Rebels running back Seth Cromwell was the star, rushing for three TDs in the victory. Columbine was up 21-14 at halftime, but started the second half with a nine minute drive for a field goal, then forced a three-and-out, then produced another time-consuming drive.

Arvada West couldn't muster any offense throughout the second half until it was too late, and a Cromwell TD with 3:52 to go put Columbine up 31-14 and essentially iced the game

Next up for Columbine is a quarterfinal showdown next weekend with either No. 16 Fort Collins or No. 1 Valor Christian.

