Dakota Ridge uses huge offensive plays to race past Thomas Jefferson

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Dakota Ridge football is electric on offense.
And not bad on defense, either.
The 4A No. 3 Eagles looked dominant on both sides of the ball on Friday night in a 49-7 win over Thomas Jefferson. Dakota Ridge moved to 3-0 on the young 2021 season while the Spartans fell to 1-2.
The Eagles scored in all kinds of ways in this one, including a 59-yard TD run from Noah Triplett to put them up 7-0 early. That was followed by a 94-yard kick return touchdown from Dante Capolungo and then maybe the catch of the year by Capolungo off a heave from QB Adam Graves.
Up next for Dakota Ridge is a visit from Rampart in Week 4, while Thomas Jefferson will look to rebound against D'Evelyn.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
