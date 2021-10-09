Dakota Ridge uses huge offensive plays to race past Thomas Jefferson

The Eagles scored in all kinds of ways on Friday night on their way to defeating the Spartans 49-7.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Dakota Ridge football is electric on offense.

And not bad on defense, either.

The 4A No. 3 Eagles looked dominant on both sides of the ball on Friday night in a 49-7 win over Thomas Jefferson. Dakota Ridge moved to 3-0 on the young 2021 season while the Spartans fell to 1-2.

The Eagles scored in all kinds of ways in this one, including a 59-yard TD run from Noah Triplett to put them up 7-0 early. That was followed by a 94-yard kick return touchdown from Dante Capolungo and then maybe the catch of the year by Capolungo off a heave from QB Adam Graves.

Up next for Dakota Ridge is a visit from Rampart in Week 4, while Thomas Jefferson will look to rebound against D'Evelyn.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

