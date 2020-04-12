x
2A state football: No. 5 Eaton holds off No. 7 Lamar to claim title

It was the Reds second state championship in school history and their first since 2000.
PUEBLO, Colo. — 20 years later, the Eaton Reds are back on the mountain top. 

In winning their second 2A state championship in program history, and their first since 2000, No. 5 Eaton survived a furious second half comeback from No. 7 Lamar to claim the trophy. The final score was 28-21. 

The Reds appeared to be in control, up 21-0 late in the third quarter, before Lamar cut it to one score games at both 21-14, and 28-21, but couldn't get any closer. 

Overall, the late drama had nothing on a 20-year wait for another title. 

