5A No. 7 Legend fends off 4A No. 3 Pine Creek

The Titans did just enough in their 21-20 win over the Eagles on Saturday afternoon.

PARKER, Colo. — The only difference was one missed extra point.

Legend and Pine Creek exchanged strikes down to the wire on Saturday afternoon at EchoPark Stadium, but at the end of it all, it was a 21-20 victory for the Titans in the cross-classification matchup.

Both teams entered the game undefeated. Legend, which is ranked No. 7 in Class 5A in the most recent CHSAA rankings, improved to 5-0 on the season.

Pine Creek, No. 3 in 4A, fell to 2-1.

The Titans remain undefeated in the 5A/4A South League standings (4-0) and close out their regular season on the road Thursday at Douglas County (1-1).

The Eagles are scheduled to host 5A No. 10 Regis Jesuit (4-1) at home next Saturday (Nov. 14).

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.