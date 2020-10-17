Mountain Vista defeats rival Highlands Ranch with late fourth quarter TD

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The rivalry lived up to the hype.
Mountain Vista and Highlands Ranch played another classic football game on Friday night at Shea Stadium, with the Golden Eagles prevailing 28-21 thanks to a late 80-yard fourth quarter touchdown run by Adam Holton.
It was a back-and-forth affair, with neither side leading by more than a touchdown the entire game.
Highlands Ranch had a chance to tie it late, but was stopped on fourth down deep in Mountain Vista territory.
