Ralston Valley defeats Columbine in the 9Preps Game of the Week

The Mustangs scored with less than a minute left in their 16-13 win over the Rebels.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The 9Preps Game of the Week was good until the final minute -- quite literally.

Ralston Valley, No. 5 in Class 5A, and No. 2 Columbine met in a battle of Jeffco League powerhouses on Friday night with huge league implications on the line.

A touchdown with less than a minute left in regulation lifted the Mustangs to a 16-13 victory.

Senior running back Diano Benallo was named the 'King of the Night' by 9Preps Reporter Scotty Gange as the game MVP.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n