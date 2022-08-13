x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Saturday morning Prep Rally (8/13/22)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

More Videos

DENVER — Miss the Saturday morning Prep Rally? Watch it here!

> Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage tomorrow morning on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week to win the Swag Chain? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!

  • Facebook: @9newssports

  • Instagram: @9sportsco

  • Twitter: @9Preps

RELATED: Colorado high school football season kicks off at 9NEWS

RELATED: 'Let's ride': Colorado high school football players emulate Russell Wilson

RELATED: WATCH: An inside look at the ThunderRidge football camp

RELATED: Fanscape: Douglas County's electric high school football stadium

RELATED: Challenging the Dakota Ridge football team to a preseason 9NEWS competition!

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out