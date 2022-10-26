Local runners shine at cross country state championship meet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Another state championship is in the books!
The best distance runners from across Colorado gathered Saturday for the 2022 CHSAA cross country state championship meet.
Course records were broken, personal-best times were set and champions were crowned at the Norris Penrose Events Center.
The "best-of" highlights can been seen in the video above, and complete results from the state meet can be found on the CHSAA website by clicking here.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.