Local runners shine at cross country state championship meet

The 2022 CHSAA state championships were held at Norris Penrose Events Center on Saturday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Another state championship is in the books!

The best distance runners from across Colorado gathered Saturday for the 2022 CHSAA cross country state championship meet.

Course records were broken, personal-best times were set and champions were crowned at the Norris Penrose Events Center.

The "best-of" highlights can been seen in the video above, and complete results from the state meet can be found on the CHSAA website by clicking here.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

