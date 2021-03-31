No. 11 Ralston Valley volleyball stays unbeaten with win over Lakewood

ARVADA, Colo. — The Ralston Valley girls volleyball team is just outside the CHSAA 5A top-10, sitting at No. 11 in the most recently released poll.
Keep winning and they'll only keep moving up.
The Mustangs beat Lakewood on Tuesday night three sets to one to move to a perfect 6-0 on the young season. The Tigers are now 3-2.
Lakewood came out early trying to pull an upset, and it looked like they just might. The Tigers took the first set 25-21 before the Mustangs rallied to take the next three by identical scores (25-17, 25-17, 25-17).
Up next for Ralston Valley is a game on Monday against Fairview while Lakewood will take on Dakota Ridge on Tuesday.
