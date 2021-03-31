No. 11 Ralston Valley volleyball stays unbeaten with win over Lakewood

The Mustangs dropped the first set to the Tigers on Tuesday night before rallying to win the match 3-1.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Ralston Valley girls volleyball team is just outside the CHSAA 5A top-10, sitting at No. 11 in the most recently released poll.

Keep winning and they'll only keep moving up.

The Mustangs beat Lakewood on Tuesday night three sets to one to move to a perfect 6-0 on the young season. The Tigers are now 3-2.

Lakewood came out early trying to pull an upset, and it looked like they just might. The Tigers took the first set 25-21 before the Mustangs rallied to take the next three by identical scores (25-17, 25-17, 25-17).

Up next for Ralston Valley is a game on Monday against Fairview while Lakewood will take on Dakota Ridge on Tuesday.

>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.