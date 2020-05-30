Saturday morning Prep Rally (5/30/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Colorado is becoming notorious for productive tight ends.

It's currently the Denver Broncos' deepest position, and it's where some local high school athletes shine. Many prep tight ends have been ranked nationally and have received some big-time offers to play Division I college football.

Arielle Orsuto brings you their story on the Saturday morning Prep Rally.

We also showcase Columbine wrestling coach Ray Barron, who received the 4A/5A Coach of the Year Award this week.

And we close things out with a fun submitted video from Mullen football star Aidan Keanaaina, who went wake surfing in his graduation cap and gown!

Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!