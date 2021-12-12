Sunday Morning Prep Rally (12/12/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The fall sports season is officially in the books!

With the conclusion of the spirit state championships this weekend, all fall sports have wrapped up their seasons as we close out 2021.

But we were sure to go out with a bang this weekend as multiple champions were crowned at the Broadmoor World Arena at the high school spirit championships!

9NEWS Preps Reporter Scotty Gange also swung by a special veteran's event hosted by the Dakota Ridge hockey team, updates on one of the state's best wrestlers, and tells the story of the championship connection among the McGatlin family.

Included in the Sunday (December 12) morning Prep Rally:

Spirit state championship coverage

Pomona's Daniel Cardenas wins at national meet

Dakota Ridge hockey honors military

Feature: McGatlin family's championship connection

