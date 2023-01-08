The Belibi legacy lives on at Regis Jesuit

Fran Belibi put her family's name on the map during her time at Regis Jesuit and now her little sister Hana is carrying on the legacy, Ivy League style.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — Years ago Regis Jesuit graduate Fran Belibi captured the nation's attention becoming the first girl in Colorado to dunk in a high school game.

“I was like kind of young when it happened so I was in awe," Fran's little sister Hana said. "It feels like a fever dream now but she was like my idol.”

Hana Belibi is the youngest sister to Fran and is headed into her senior season playing basketball for Regis Jesuit. The 6" ESPN Top 100 star plays positions 2-5 and describes her game as different than her sister's.

“Smooth, competitive, energetic is how I describe my play,” Hana said.

This summer, Hana made appearances at Nike Nationals and then was invited to Vegas for the Jordan brand 3on3 competition during the 2023 WNBA all-star weekend.

“When I found out, I was like, oh. I'm like that, I was feeling myself,” Belibi said.

With her 4.0 GPA, Belibi committed to Harvard University right after the big game.

“My top schools were Princeton, Harvard, and Vanderbilt," Belibi said. "I chose Harvard because of the relationship I made with the coaches and the vision they had for the program. And then you know, obviously the name. The academics are there because I want to be a doctor.”

Belibi wants to be a doctor like both of her parents, becoming the third Belibi sister to go to Harvard and her dad couldn't be more proud.

“I think it just was meant to happen you know," Franck Belibi said. "We just thank God. It's a blessing and we embrace it.”

But to the question everyone wants to know, can Hana dunk?

“I'm close but not quite," Belibi said. "I just need like three more inches."

Given her many accolades, Belibi's game is fine without it.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage every Saturday and Sunday on the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Ashley Moore!

If you have a story idea you can email 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Ashley Moore at ashley.moore@9news.com or via Twitter at @MooreAshleyE or on Instagram at @MooreAshleyE

>>Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!