No. 1 Eaglecrest boys volleyball sweeps LPS

The top-ranked Raptors defeated the Littleton Public Schools team in three sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-23) on Tuesday night.

LITTLETON, Colo. — There's a new top squad in the boys volleyball rankings.

Eaglecrest has climbed to the No. 1 spot in the CHSAA rankings after defending champion Douglas County was dealt its first-ever loss last week. The Raptors were dominant in their first match with the top ranking, sweeping Arapahoe (Littleton Public Schools team) on Tuesday night.

Eaglecrest claimed three-straight sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-23) to improve to 8-1 overall. The win is a solid response for the Raptors, who were dealt their first loss of the season by No. 2 Cherry Creek last Thursday.

