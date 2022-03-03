WATCH: Colorado Academy takes down defending champion Battle Mtn. to advance to 4A state hockey championship

Jack Gerber's two goals made the difference

DENVER — Tied at one going into the final period it looked as if it was anyone's game between Colorado Academy (the challenger) and the defending 4A state hockey champions Battle Mountain.

But once Jack Gerber scored the go-ahead score, the momentum was with the Mustangs. Especially as the team celebrated with their student section shortly after the goal. Colorado Academy won it 3-1 and will play Cheyenne Mountain in the state championship at Ball Arena on Tuesday.

