WATCH: Denver East hockey takes down Ralston Valley to head to the 5A state championship

The Angels look unstoppable

DENVER — The Denver East Angels lost their first game of the season on December 12th.

Since then, they're undefeated and have looked absolutely incredible. They are ranked the top high school hockey team in the United States and are headed to the 5A state championship game Tuesday night at Ball arena.

The injured Ralston Valley Mustangs played hard, keeping a tie 1-1 score into the final period, then the Angels went crazy. Four goals and a whole lot of firepower in the final period put the game away as they won 5-2.

East will play Valor Christian, the back-to-back defending champions in the state title game.

