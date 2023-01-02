Colorado Eagles have a new public address announcer for the first time in 20 seasons

Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Oct. 20 at Blue Arena.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Colorado Eagles will have a new public address announcer for the first time in 20 seasons.

The Eagles have announced Jimmy Luthye will serve as the team's new public address announcer.

Luthye takes over for Reed Saunders, who stepped down at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season after serving as the Eagles' public address announcer for the previous 20 seasons.

Luthye has more than a decade of announcing experience, having announced at the University of Colorado since 2011 and the University of Denver since 2016. He currently announces for the Buffaloes' football and men's basketball teams.

Luthye concluded his final full season with the Pioneers’ hockey team in 2023 and has filled in as Eagles' public address announcer on multiple occasions.

The AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, the Eagles begin the 2023-24 regular season on the road in Michigan on Friday, Oct. 13, against Grand Rapids Griffins. The Eagles host Grand Rapids in their home opener on Friday, Oct. 20.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named the new public address announcer for the Eagles," Luthye said. "Reed Saunders is one of the greatest PA announcers of all time and he helped create a world-class experience for hockey fans in NoCo, so he’s no easy act to follow. I am so grateful to this wonderful organization for giving me the chance to give it everything I've got for Eagles Country. I can't wait to bring all the energy I can muster to each game and do my best to uphold the unmatched experience of attending an Eagles game.”

“We knew that when Reed Saunders decided to step down, we were going to have some tremendously big shoes to fill,” said Colorado Eagles president Ryan Bach. “We conducted a wide search for his replacement, and after a lengthy audition process, we knew that Jimmy was the right person for the job. Our fans will love his delivery, enthusiasm and professionalism and we can’t wait to hear him bring that to our fans every night at Blue Arena.”

As we mentioned earlier, we couldn't be more excited to have Jimmy Luthye as our PA Announcer! Jimmy recently joined Katie Florio so you can get to know more about the new arena voice of the Eagles! Posted by Colorado Eagles on Thursday, September 7, 2023

Loveland's sports and entertainment arena is getting a new name as it turns 20 years old. Budweiser Event Center will be renamed Blue Arena.

Blue Federal Credit Union announced it will take over the naming rights of the northern Colorado arena in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.

Budweiser Events Center will retain its name until the current contract expires on Sept. 30.

Founded in 1951 for personnel at Cheyenne's F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Blue Federal Credit Union operates six Wyoming locations, 14 Colorado locations and serves members worldwide.

