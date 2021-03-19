Valor Christian defends 5A hockey state crown

The Eagles defeated Fort Collins 4-3 in the championship game rematch on Thursday night.

LOVELAND, Colo. — There was more scoring and a lot less overtime this time around -- but the end result was the same.

Valor Christian and Fort Collins met for a rematch of last year's iconic 5OT thriller for the state championship, which the Eagles won 1-0.

On Thursday night at the Budweiser Events Center, Valor Christian defended their state crown in the Class 5A title game with a 4-3 win over the Lambkins.

Jameson Charles scored the game-winning goal for Valor Christian with 2:36 left in regulation. Ryan Kayser found the back of the net twice for the Eagles, and Evan Pahos added one goal.

"It was pretty special," Charles said of his late game-winner. "He (Fort Collins' Sam Simon) is a really good goaltender, so I was pretty surprised when it went in."

Aidan Beck scored two goals for Fort Collins, and Dennis White added another for the Lambkins.

