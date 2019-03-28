MIAMI — The Colorado Rockies have announced their Opening Day 25-man roster for 2019.

The Rockies open their 27th season in Major League Baseball at 2 p.m. Thursday against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.

Denver-native Kyle Freeland will make his first career Opening Day start and five players are on the Opening Day roster for the first time: David Dahl, Garrett Hampson, DJ Johnson, Harrison Musgrave and Raimel Tapia.

Colorado Rockies 2019 Opening Day 25-man roster:



Right-handed Pitchers:

Chad Bettis

Wade Davis

Jon Gray

DJ Johnson

German Márquez

Scott Oberg

Seunghwan Oh

Bryan Shaw

Left-handed Pitchers:

Tyler Anderson

Mike Dunn

Kyle Freeland

Jake McGee

Harrison Musgrave

Catchers:

Chris Iannetta

Tony Wolters

Infielders:

Nolan Arenado

Garrett Hampson

Ryan McMahon

Daniel Murphy

Mark Reynolds

Trevor Story

Outfielders:

Charlie Blackmon

David Dahl

Ian Desmond

Raimel Tapia

Disabled List:

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Antonio Senzatela

After a four-game series in Miami, the Rockies will play a three-game Interleague series in Tampa Bay against the Rays.

The Rockies' 2019 Home Opener will take place Friday, April 5 at Coors Field in Denver.

