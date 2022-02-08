Rockies are only team not to make deal at MLB trade deadline

Colorado stood pat as the rest of the NL West made big moves on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The trade deadline buzzer has sounded, but the Rockies chose to sit this one out.

Colorado stood pat as it sits 24 games behind the Dodgers and 10 games out of a wild card.

The Rockies were the only team to not make at least one trade, opting for the status quo while other teams targeted immediate improvement or collected prospects.

The Rockies received calls on at least starter Chad Kuhl and relievers Carlos Estévez and Daniel Bard, a source said. They chose instead to extend Bard, their 37-year-old closer, for two years and intend to try to do the same with Kuhl.

Other assets that potentially could have been moved included CJ Cron and José Iglesias.

>>READ THE FULL DENVER GAZETTE STORY HERE

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for 9NEWS KUSA.