Rockies fall to Giants 5-2, lose three of four in the series

Jon Gray started the game for the Rockies but couldn't get out of the fifth inning, giving up three runs and taking the loss. He dropped to 7-9 on the year.

SAN FRANCISCO — Tommy La Stella had three hits and two RBIs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Alex Wood pitched into the seventh inning to win his fifth straight decision.

The Giants took three of four from the Rockies to improve to 76-42 heading on the season. Colorado fell to 52-66.

Mike Yastrzemski singled and scored, and La Monte Wade Jr. made a terrific defensive play to throw out a runner at the plate in the seventh to help preserve the win for San Francisco.

