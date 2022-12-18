Rockies trade Connor Joe to Pirates

Colorado acquires right-handed pitcher Nick Garcia from Pittsburgh in return.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies announced Sunday that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Nick Garcia from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for infielder/outfielder Connor Joe.

Garcia, 23, went 4-4 with a 3.66 ERA (113.0 IP, 46 ER) in 25 games (23 starts) with 109 strikeouts and 46 walks with High-A Greensboro in 2022 … in two Minor League seasons in the Pirates organization, the Redwood City, Calif. native has gone 9-8 with a 3.88 ERA (187.2 IP, 81 ER) in 46 games (36 starts) with 192 strikeouts and 81 walks … has averaged 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings over his two professional seasons … originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of Chapman University (Orange, Calif.).

Joe batted .238 (96-for-404) with 28 RBI and seven home runs for Colorado over the 2022 season.

Colorado currently has 38 players on the 40-man roster.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n