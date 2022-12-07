Rockies trade Chad Smith to Athletics

Chad Smith made 15 appearances for the Rockies last season.

DENVER — The Oakland Athletics picked up right-handed reliever Chad Smith in a trade with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

The Rockies acquired minor league pitcher Jeff Criswell in the deal.

Smith made 15 appearances for the Rockies last season, going 0-1 with a 7.50 ERA. The 27-year-old Smith spent a chunk of the 2022 season at Albuquerque, where he had 12 saves for the Rockies' Triple-A affiliate.

Criswell worked his way through the Athletics' minor-league system last season. He went a combined 4-10 with a 4.03 ERA while pitching at High-A Lansing, Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas. He also had 119 strikeouts over 118 1/3 innings and walked 45.

The right-handed Criswell was a second-round pick by Oakland in 2020. He was 4-10 with a 4.07 over 29 career appearances for the University of Michigan.

