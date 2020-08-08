Murphy drives in 4, Rockies keep rolling, beat Mariners 8-4

Colorado remained atop the NL West with Friday night's road win.

SEATTLE — Daniel Murphy had a key two-run single and later hit a two-run home run, Garrett Hampson and Charlie Blackmon added solo shots, and the Colorado Rockies won for the sixth time in seven games, beating the Seattle Mariners 8-4.

The division-leading Rockies picked up their fifth victory in six games against the AL West.

Murphy's two-run single in the sixth gave Colorado a 4-1 lead and he added the home run in the eighth against Seattle's shaky bullpen.

Antonio Senzatela pitched six strong innings for the win.