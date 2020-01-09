Myers homers, Padres blank Rockies 6-0

It was San Diego’s fifth shutout in Denver and first since April 12, 2017.

DENVER — Wil Myers homered and Garrett Richards led a committee of pitchers that scattered seven hits as the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Monday night.

Even as San Diego capped a series of roster additions ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, it was mostly holdovers providing the pitching and pop in the Padres’ latest victory.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run triple, Eric Hosmer had an RBI double and Jurickson Profar delivered an RBI single among his three hits, helping the Padres take three of four in the series.

