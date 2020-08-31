Rockies trade for outfielder Kevin Pillar from Red Sox, per multiple reports

In 30 games with Boston this year Pillar is batting .274 with four home runs and 13 RBIs.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have made their second trade in as many days, as the team looks to bolster its roster for a playoff run.

After acquiring reliever Mychal Givens from Baltimore on Sunday, Rockies GM Jeff Bridich made another move on Monday, bringing in outfielder Kevin Pillar from the Boston Red Sox, per multiple reports. The trade deadline was 2 p.m. MST.

MLB Network's Mark Feinsand is reporting Colorado acquired Pillar for a player to be named later and 2019-2020 "international slot money."

In 30 games with the Red Sox this year, Pillar is batting .274 with four home runs and 13 RBIs. He's a career .261 hitter with 80 home runs and spent 2013-2019 with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pillar provides the Rockies with necessary outfield depth, particularly after the core injury to David Dahl.

Colorado finishes a series with San Diego tonight at Coors Field, before welcoming in the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.