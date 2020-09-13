x
Pujols hits homer No. 660 as Angels rally to beat Rockies 5-3

Credit: AP
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Carlos Estevez in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Albert Pujols tied Willie Mays for fifth place on the career homer list with a two-run shot in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 5-3 win over the slumping Colorado Rockies. 

Trailing 3-2, the 40-year-old Pujols lined a fastball from Carlos Estevez (1-3) into the empty seats in left-center for his 660th homer. The ball was quickly retrieved. It was his first homer since Aug. 4. 

Pujols now trails only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Alex Rodriguez on the career home run list.

The struggling Rockies have Monday off before opening a series on Tuesday against the visiting Oakland Athletics at Coors Field. 

