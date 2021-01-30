Report: Cardinals agree to acquire Nolan Arenado

St. Louis has agreed to acquire star third baseman Nolan Arenado, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

DENVER — A day Colorado Rockies fans have been dreading might come appears to be here.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to acquire star third baseman Nolan Arenado. Left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber, first baseman Luken Baker and outfielder Jhon Torres are among players who could possibly be coming to Colorado, per Rosenthal.

The deal is still pending approval from the MLB and players union.

Trade talks began heating back up on Thursday night and it was rumored that both St. Louis and the Atlanta Braves were interested in working out a deal to acquire Arenado.

The 29-year-old Arenado has eight Gold Glove Awards, the most of any player in franchise history.

BREAKING: Cardinals have agreed to acquire Nolan Arenado from Rockies, sources tell @TheAthletic. Deal pending approval from both MLB and players’ union; Rockies sending Cardinals significant cash, believed to be in $50M range, and Arenado will be deferring money. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 30, 2021

